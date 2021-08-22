$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

