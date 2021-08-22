$25.04 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to post $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.