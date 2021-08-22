Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI opened at $66.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.