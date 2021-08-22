Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.
NYSE:BBWI opened at $66.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
