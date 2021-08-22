Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 6.7%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 259,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,817,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$78.69 million and a P/E ratio of -19.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 39.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

