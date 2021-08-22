ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.58

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 11712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

