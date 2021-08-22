Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Up 6.8%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

