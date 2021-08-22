Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.