NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $223.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 22,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 306.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

