ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 99,113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

