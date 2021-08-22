Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

