Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expands By 14.7%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.71. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

