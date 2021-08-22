Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Increases By 15.0%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

American Superconductor stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

