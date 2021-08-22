Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.