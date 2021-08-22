Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $41,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.