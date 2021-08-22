GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $77.05 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.