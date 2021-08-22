Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:FC opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $531.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

