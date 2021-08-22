Contrasting FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FSD Pharma and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncorus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oncorus has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.33%. Given Oncorus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and Oncorus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 293.62 -$31.80 million ($2.20) -0.70 Oncorus N/A N/A -$48.30 million ($9.35) -1.06

FSD Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus. Oncorus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -72.05% -61.38% Oncorus N/A -55.04% -28.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncorus beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders. It has license agreements with Epitech Group SpA.; and with Innovet Italia S.R.L. to develop veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.