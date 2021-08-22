Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Weichai Power alerts:

This table compares Weichai Power and Nuvve’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weichai Power $25.23 billion 0.82 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Profitability

This table compares Weichai Power and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A Nuvve N/A -52.62% -19.01%

Risk and Volatility

Weichai Power has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weichai Power and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weichai Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvve has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.57%. Given Nuvve’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Weichai Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvve beats Weichai Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co. Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution. The Diesel Engines segment manufacture and sell diesel engines and related parts. The Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components segment manufactures and sell automobiles parts other than diesel engines. The Other Components segment manufacture and sell other automobile components. The Import & Export Services segment provides import and export services. The Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solutions segment is the production, warehousing technology and supply chain solutions services of forklift trucks. The company was founded on December 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.