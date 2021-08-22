Head-To-Head Comparison: Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Toyota Motor and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 52.35%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.90 $21.11 billion $14.99 10.98 Li Auto $1.45 billion 17.83 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -178.50

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.