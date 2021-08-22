Barclays Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

