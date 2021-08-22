HSBC Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.30

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $14.70 to $18.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

