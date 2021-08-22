Morgan Stanley Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $25.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,165,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

