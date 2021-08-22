Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 670.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlas by 149.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlas in the first quarter worth $8,486,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

