Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 106,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

