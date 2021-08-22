BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Up 7.8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.27. 18,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,043,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

