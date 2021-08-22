Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading 6% Higher

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) shares shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 11,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 454,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MCW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.