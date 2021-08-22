Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.82

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$36.82 and last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 119938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

