ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

