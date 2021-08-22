FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,819 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

