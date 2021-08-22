Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

