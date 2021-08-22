California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CALB opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 14.93%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

