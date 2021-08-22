Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

