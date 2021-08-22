Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.97. 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,163 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
