Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

