Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

