Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.