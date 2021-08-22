IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IWGFF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

