Credit Suisse Group Trims Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price to $68.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s previous close.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

