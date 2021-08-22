BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.
Shares of BPMP opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile
BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.