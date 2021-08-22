BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $16,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

