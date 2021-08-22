The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

