Analyzing HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) & Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $241.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Volatility and Risk

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 8.87% 234.29% 10.22% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HCA Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCA Healthcare and Ethema Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.53 billion 1.55 $3.75 billion $11.61 21.48 Ethema Health $340,000.00 17.65 $3.09 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

