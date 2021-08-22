Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

