ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.41. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

