Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

