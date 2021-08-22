Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.