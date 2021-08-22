Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.