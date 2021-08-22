NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.04. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

