Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Down 3.4%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 12,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 662,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

