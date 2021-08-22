Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 224,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,242,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.