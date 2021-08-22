Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 224,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,242,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 4.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
