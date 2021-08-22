Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 419,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,231 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 556,892 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,070,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

