Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.99. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 509 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

