Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down to $195.73

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $195.73, but opened at $191.18. Diageo shares last traded at $191.79, with a volume of 12,902 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

