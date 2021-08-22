Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADYEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $61.68 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80.

Adyen’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

